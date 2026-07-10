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The piers are reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 4192

The piers are reflected in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
So still... calm & a perfect harmony
July 10th, 2026  
carol white ace
Lovely. Fav 😊
July 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clear and calm !
July 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely reflections
July 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great colors and reflections
July 10th, 2026  
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