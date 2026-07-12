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Previous
Photo 4193
Råkvåg
We went on a little road trip today. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4193
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
12th July 2026 2:44pm
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nature
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sea
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boats
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landscape
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summer
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norway
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seascape
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piers
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råkvåg
KV
ace
Looks like a beautiful place to visit… lovely blue sky and nice reflections.
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Charming view , so lovely peaceful and still ! fav
July 12th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
How beautiful!
July 12th, 2026
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