Previous
Råkvåg by elisasaeter
Photo 4193

Råkvåg

We went on a little road trip today. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like a beautiful place to visit… lovely blue sky and nice reflections.
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Charming view , so lovely peaceful and still ! fav
July 12th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
How beautiful!
July 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact