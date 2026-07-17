Previous
Water lilies. by elisasaeter
Photo 4196

Water lilies.

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact