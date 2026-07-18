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Previous
Photo 4197
Logtun Church
According to the Frostating Act, there was a church here as early as the end of the 12th century, but the current building was probably built around the 16th century.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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365
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OM-5MarkII
Taken
18th July 2026 4:09pm
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