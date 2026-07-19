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Bluebell by elisasaeter
Photo 4198

Bluebell

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
July 19th, 2026  
Diane ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Pretty
July 19th, 2026  
KV ace
What a pretty color.
July 19th, 2026  
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