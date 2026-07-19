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Photo 4198
Bluebell
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4198
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178
followers
171
following
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
18th July 2026 4:00pm
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nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
summer
,
blubells
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
July 19th, 2026
Diane
ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Pretty
July 19th, 2026
KV
ace
What a pretty color.
July 19th, 2026
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