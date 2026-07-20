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Pink rose by elisasaeter
Photo 4199

Pink rose

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 20th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2026  
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