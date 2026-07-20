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Previous
Photo 4199
Pink rose
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
20th July 2026 1:07pm
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nature
,
pink
,
rose
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garden
,
summer
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 20th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely
July 20th, 2026
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