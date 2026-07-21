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Blue flower by elisasaeter
Photo 4200

Blue flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
July 21st, 2026  
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