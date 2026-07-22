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Yellow Dahlia by elisasaeter
Photo 4201

Yellow Dahlia

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
stunning capture... a glorious Dahlia
July 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
July 22nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2026  
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