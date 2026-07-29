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Verdens Ende ( World's End or The End of the Earth by elisasaeter
Photo 4203

Verdens Ende ( World's End or The End of the Earth

The point is composed of various islets and rocks and is one of the most popular scenic spots in the area, with panoramic views of the Skagerrak.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2026  
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