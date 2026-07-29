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Previous
Photo 4203
Verdens Ende ( World's End or The End of the Earth
The point is composed of various islets and rocks and is one of the most popular scenic spots in the area, with panoramic views of the Skagerrak.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
29th July 2026 11:57am
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nature
,
rocks
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 29th, 2026
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