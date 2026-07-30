Previous
The view from Verdens Ende by elisasaeter
Photo 4204

The view from Verdens Ende

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great pov
July 30th, 2026  
KV ace
What a view!
July 30th, 2026  
carol white ace
Lovely pov and composition
July 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact