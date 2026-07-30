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Previous
Photo 4204
The view from Verdens Ende
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4204
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178
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
29th July 2026 11:59am
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nature
,
sea
,
view
,
holiday
,
summer
,
seascape
,
ende
,
verdens
gloria jones
ace
Great pov
July 30th, 2026
KV
ace
What a view!
July 30th, 2026
carol white
ace
Lovely pov and composition
July 30th, 2026
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