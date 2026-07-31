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View of Kragerø by elisasaeter
Photo 4205

View of Kragerø

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 31st, 2026  
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