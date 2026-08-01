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Previous
Photo 4206
Swan
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4206
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178
followers
171
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
1st August 2026 2:25pm
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sea
,
bird
,
holiday
,
summer
,
swan
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful colours. Stunning pic.
August 1st, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2026
Beverley
ace
gorgeous detail... super shot
August 1st, 2026
carol white
ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super photo
August 1st, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
The water looks so silky and the swan so gracious!
August 1st, 2026
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