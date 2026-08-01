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Swan by elisasaeter
Photo 4206

Swan

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Beautiful colours. Stunning pic.
August 1st, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2026  
Beverley ace
gorgeous detail... super shot
August 1st, 2026  
carol white ace
Lovely
August 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super photo
August 1st, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
The water looks so silky and the swan so gracious!
August 1st, 2026  
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