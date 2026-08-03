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Sar Queen by elisasaeter
Photo 4207

Sar Queen

SAR Queen is Norway's official search and rescue helicopter. We were lucky to get close to the helicopter while we were in Stavern.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Beverley ace
super capture...
August 3rd, 2026  
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