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Photo 4207
Sar Queen
SAR Queen is Norway's official search and rescue helicopter. We were lucky to get close to the helicopter while we were in Stavern.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
28th July 2026 3:49pm
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nature
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holiday
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summer
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helicopter
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stavern
Beverley
ace
super capture...
August 3rd, 2026
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