Photo 996
Normal celebration of Norway's Constitution Day.
In Norway the day is celebrated with the children and youth schools in parades. With music bands and song. All wearing nice clothes and many national costumes. These roses are the same colors as the Norwegian flag.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
children
birthday
celebration
normal
norway
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful way to celebrate your National day , with the children and youths parading in such a colourful and delightful day . A pity this could not take place this year , but keeping home and safe is essential ! - lovely shot fav
May 17th, 2020
