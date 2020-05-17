Previous
Next
Normal celebration of Norway's Constitution Day. by elisasaeter
Photo 996

Normal celebration of Norway's Constitution Day.

In Norway the day is celebrated with the children and youth schools in parades. With music bands and song. All wearing nice clothes and many national costumes. These roses are the same colors as the Norwegian flag.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful way to celebrate your National day , with the children and youths parading in such a colourful and delightful day . A pity this could not take place this year , but keeping home and safe is essential ! - lovely shot fav
May 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise