Photo 998
Bølareinen ( reindeer )
Rock carvings are a term for prehistoric images, carved, cut or ground into rocks and mountains. They can be found on loose boulders and on solid mountains.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Tags
nature
,
rock
,
summer
,
carvings
