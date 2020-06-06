Previous
Next
Bølareinen ( reindeer ) by elisasaeter
Photo 998

Bølareinen ( reindeer )

Rock carvings are a term for prehistoric images, carved, cut or ground into rocks and mountains. They can be found on loose boulders and on solid mountains.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise