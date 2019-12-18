Sign up
86 / 365
Day Eighty Six
I never thought I’d be in a control room on the day the president is impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. But here we are.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
0
0
Elise Rose
ace
@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.
103
photos
15
followers
66
following
28% complete
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd December 2019 1:05pm
Tags
news
,
politics
,
impeachment
