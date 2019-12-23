Previous
Day Ninety One by eliserose7811
Day Ninety One

Got lost in an IKEA for about 3 hours tonight. Best place to get lost honestly.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Elise Rose

ace
@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
bkb in the city
That is an easy thing to do
January 5th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like it you grabbed inside
January 5th, 2020  
