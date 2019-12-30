Previous
Day Ninety Eight by eliserose7811
98 / 365

Day Ninety Eight

This is what it would look like if dogs went to school instead of children.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Elise Rose

@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
