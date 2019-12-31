Previous
Next
Day Ninety Nine by eliserose7811
99 / 365

Day Ninety Nine

This year was a growing year in so many ways. Growing in confidence, mental clarity, partnerships, friendships, love, acceptance, and comfort in my own skin. It’s been the first year of my adult life where I felt like I really owned who I am and didn’t hide it from the world. And I didn’t do it to cover up some other insecurities or ignore another aspect of my life I wanted to forget. I did it because I saw something I wanted and I made it happen. This year had its rough patches, more than I want to admit, but I couldn’t think of a more fitting bookend as the new decade approaches.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Elise Rose

ace
@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise