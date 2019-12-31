Day Ninety Nine

This year was a growing year in so many ways. Growing in confidence, mental clarity, partnerships, friendships, love, acceptance, and comfort in my own skin. It’s been the first year of my adult life where I felt like I really owned who I am and didn’t hide it from the world. And I didn’t do it to cover up some other insecurities or ignore another aspect of my life I wanted to forget. I did it because I saw something I wanted and I made it happen. This year had its rough patches, more than I want to admit, but I couldn’t think of a more fitting bookend as the new decade approaches.