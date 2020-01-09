Previous
Day One Hundred and Eight by eliserose7811
Day One Hundred and Eight

Lazy dog days of winter

p.s. I'm about to overload this site with a bunch of photos from the last 5 weeks. I'm sorry in advance for clogging up your feeds. January was a rough month. I'm starting to finally feel like myself again, so I'm going to get caught up here.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Elise Rose

@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
