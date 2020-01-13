Previous
Day One Hundred and Twelve by eliserose7811
Day One Hundred and Twelve

A hint of rose gold hair. This is as pink as I can get it... after an hour and a half of hair dye application. My hair is a black hole for color. At least I didn’t have to bleach it first though.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Elise Rose

