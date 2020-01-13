Sign up
Day One Hundred and Twelve
A hint of rose gold hair. This is as pink as I can get it... after an hour and a half of hair dye application. My hair is a black hole for color. At least I didn't have to bleach it first though.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Elise Rose
ace
@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
126
photos
14
followers
66
following
34% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th January 2020 12:03am
Tags
hair
,
dye
,
selfie
,
rosegold
,
overtone
