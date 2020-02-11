Previous
Next
Day One Hundred and Forty One by eliserose7811
141 / 365

Day One Hundred and Forty One

Some fresh ink courtesy of Gravity Falls and a new tattoo artist I found.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Elise Rose

ace
@eliserose7811
I did a 365 project many years ago, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. It was before the era of...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise