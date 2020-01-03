Previous
Snowman by elizabeth
3 / 365

Snowman

A gift some years ago ... comes out each Christmas ... will go back into storage on 6th January.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Elizabeth Hanna

@elizabeth
1st January 2010 was the first picture. Sadly ... after an extended break ... all my earlier pictures have vanished! So ...here we go again. New...
