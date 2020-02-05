Previous
Waiting for the ferry by elizabeth
36 / 365

Waiting for the ferry

Carlingford Lough Ferry. A short crossing but saves miles of road travel.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Elizabeth Hanna

@elizabeth
1st January 2010 was the first picture. Sadly ... after an extended break ... all my earlier pictures have vanished! So ...here we go again. New...
