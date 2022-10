10/28/22

Today, during photography, I took this picture of a seagull with my extra time. I was quite surprised to get so close to it before it flew off. Seagulls happen to be my favorite animal, too! :)

I love this picture in general, especially where the seagull is in the frame and how clear the photo is. I do wish that the seagull could contrast a bit more with the snow because they both really blend in together. Or maybe I wish it was farther to the right instead, so it could contrast with the dirt.