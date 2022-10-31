Previous
Next
october31st2022 by elizabeth2007
4 / 365

october31st2022

Here is a picture of the foggy night me and my siblings went trick or treating on. We really enjoyed the night, including a haunted house we went through together. I dressed as Candy Crush this year haha :). I love how the fog looks in the picture, and how defined the branches in the tree look. It kind of adds a spooky feeling, which is perfect for Halloween. I do wish that maybe the picture could've been darker/ lighter in different places. Or maybe that the tree would be more defined, but only in the bottom, right hand corner.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise