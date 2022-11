november1st2022

Today I was playing around with my lenses that I can attach to my phone using a clip. This one is of a dried-up flower from this summer. I used the macro lens for this one. I really love how it turned out, but I'm not quite sure if there is much to fix. I really found it frustrating to figure out how close the lens had to be to the object, but other than that, it was quite fun to play and learn with the lenses I have