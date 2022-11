November2nd2022

I was messing around with my camera lenses that attach to my phone again and this is one of the best pictures I have taken using it. I really love this picture, especially the little spots of glare which look like specs of glitter. It is of my own eye, so I used a mirror to help me take a good photo. I think it might have looked a tad bit better if my eye lashes werent reflecting off my eye. It could have also looked a bit better if more of it was in focus. What do you think?