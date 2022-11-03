Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
November3rd2022
Here's a picture I took for school for our color theme. Obviously I chose to orange HaHa. I really like it, especially the shadows in the front and back of it:)
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth K
@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
7
photos
2
followers
3
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G981W
Taken
3rd November 2022 10:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close