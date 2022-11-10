Previous
November10th2022 by elizabeth2007
14 / 365

November10th2022

Here is a photo for Remembrance Day, although it isn't until tomorrow. I took this picture at school. My school organized an assembly in honor of Remembrance Day today, which I think was done very well, and it really gave people opportunities to learn more on the date. It isn't very noticeable, but one thing I found I need to work on is keeping my center of interest completely in focus, rather than things in the background (like the snow). Again, it isn't very noticeable since the color is so vibrant, but I think fixing that could enhance the photo a bit.
Elizabeth K

