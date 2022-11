November15th2022

My sister made us some hard-boiled eggs after school today, and I thought it would look cool if I used my macro lens on it. I think it would look better if it was clearer. I tried adjusting the sharpness, but it didnt do much anyways. I do really like that I can see the layers of the crushed shell though. I also think it's cool to see the little, tiny circular "craters" in the part of the shell that is intact. Kind of reminds me of the moon