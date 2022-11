November18th2022

I took this picture at school with an actual camera. I dont know exactly what makes me like this picture, but I do really like how the focus is on the buttons, but the items inside the machine are also able to be identified and looked at fairly well. I am also goad that the flash didn't add glare to anything at all. I kind of get frustrated with the flash on cameras because it ruins my photo, but most times I can work around it.