November24th2022

I was very tempted to put another picture of the sunset, but I decided to switch it up to something new. This is the same cat as the other picture. I love the colors of this picture. I also like the depth of it with thw nose and background being blurred up and the ye completely in focus. Next time I would move the laundry basket out of the picture, but I don't think it takes away much anyways. Maybe I will post my other cat, Bob, or my dogs soon.