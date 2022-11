November25th2022

I really loved the sunrise this morning, as well as most of the other people I've talked to today that have seen it. I took this picture right before heading off to school. I thought it was so beautiful, and it also changed everything to the prettiest pink color. I didn't even do editing to fix the vibrance and such. Maybe I will capture more of the sky by zooming out next time because it might add to the photo. I really love the sky in the winter!