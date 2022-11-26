November26th2022

Today I decided to clean my room and I found this shiny paper from a previous photography project I did. So, I used that and this sucker because I thought they went well together. I think it is a really nice, sharp picture. I like the reflections of the light, which is also why I used the paper. I really like the position of it too. Next time I would try to straighten out the wrapper, but that isnt too big of a deal. I used an old camera that I have to take this picture, so I am very impressed with the quality of the picture.