Previous
Next
November26th2022 by elizabeth2007
30 / 365

November26th2022

Today I decided to clean my room and I found this shiny paper from a previous photography project I did. So, I used that and this sucker because I thought they went well together. I think it is a really nice, sharp picture. I like the reflections of the light, which is also why I used the paper. I really like the position of it too. Next time I would try to straighten out the wrapper, but that isnt too big of a deal. I used an old camera that I have to take this picture, so I am very impressed with the quality of the picture.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise