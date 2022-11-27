November27th2022

I got a picture of these little bird tracks I found in my yard. I'm not quite sure what type of bird this could've been from, so if you know, please share with me! I really like the color tones and the angle of this picture. Maybe I could've straightened my camera a bit. I would also have liked if I got a tiny bit lower down so the picture had more background in it. I feel this would've added more depth to the picture. But I really like how my eye is drawn to that little "footprint" right in the front.