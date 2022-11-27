Previous
Next
November27th2022 by elizabeth2007
31 / 365

November27th2022

I got a picture of these little bird tracks I found in my yard. I'm not quite sure what type of bird this could've been from, so if you know, please share with me! I really like the color tones and the angle of this picture. Maybe I could've straightened my camera a bit. I would also have liked if I got a tiny bit lower down so the picture had more background in it. I feel this would've added more depth to the picture. But I really like how my eye is drawn to that little "footprint" right in the front.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise