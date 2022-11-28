November28th2022

Today was a pretty busy day, but mostly for band. (I play the trombone). I woke up early for band, then after school we had to do chamber ensemble, and lastly I had a playing test, which, thankfully, I got 100 on. After getting picked up, we went to the store, where I took this picture. I love the warm colors of the squash and sweet potatoes. I also like the color of the wood as well. I did end up editing this a little bit, but only to play with exposure, contrast and one or two other things plus some cropping. I wish I got more in the frame, and that the display was in the middle.

