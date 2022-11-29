November29th2022

Today during photography I had to catch up on my fashion photography assignment. I chose to do jewelry, specifically the turquoise ring. This is my friends hands modeling the rings. I really like the picture. I wasn't too sure if the bracelet would work well or if it would take away the spotlight for the ring, but I think it is fine now that I look at it. I haven't gotten the chance to look at all the pictures closely, but I did some editing on another one so it is ready to hand in tomorrow. I also really like the black background I chose, and just how dark the edges look compared to the middle because of the sunlight.