November30th2022

Today I had my first of two band concerts this week. It was for chamber ensemble and it went pretty awesome! We just played a few Christmas songs that we got just over 2 weeks ago. Tomorrow night is the full band concert. The picture I chose to post tonight is of this 12 foot Christmas decoration my mom bought. I don't think it is the best picture, but I did only have time for a quicl snapshot today because I was busy. However, I do like the pitch black sky, which helps the edges of the decoration seem more "crisp".