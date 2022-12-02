December2nd2022

We are nearing the end of the first week of advent, so I thought this would be a good picture to post. I took this picture at school with the extra few minutes I had left. I really like where the wreath is in the frame. I also like the clarity and what the camera did and didnt focus on. Maybe next time I will move closer to the wreath and maybe get a lower down perspective. I find that weird/ different perspectives make for a really interesting picture. I posted a picture of the same wreath on my school account, but it was closer up as we were working with the theme "textures".