Previous
Next
December2nd2022 by elizabeth2007
36 / 365

December2nd2022

We are nearing the end of the first week of advent, so I thought this would be a good picture to post. I took this picture at school with the extra few minutes I had left. I really like where the wreath is in the frame. I also like the clarity and what the camera did and didnt focus on. Maybe next time I will move closer to the wreath and maybe get a lower down perspective. I find that weird/ different perspectives make for a really interesting picture. I posted a picture of the same wreath on my school account, but it was closer up as we were working with the theme "textures".
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise