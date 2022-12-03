Previous
December3rd2022 by elizabeth2007
December3rd2022

Today was a pretty layer back day, but we still got quite a bit done. We cleaned the living room and then got a Christmas tree which we will be decorating tomorrow. I also finished sanding down the ledge for my new room and them me and my dad primed it. Tomorrow we will finish the room off by adding base boards and paint. This is a poinsettia plant that my mom got. I really like the deep red color of them. I tried to get a very close perspective, but I didn't really want to take my macro lens out today. Maybe some time this week I will use it. But I like the dof of this picture. Next time I will get a bit better lighting but a more plain background behind the plant.
