Previous
Next
December4th2022 by elizabeth2007
38 / 365

December4th2022

All day today was very busy for a Sunday. We went to the store first thing today and got some paint for my new room, wood for some gifts I am making for Christmas, and we almost got a hole saw, which would have been helpful for my project, but we couldnt find a non-arbored one:( I took a picture of this because i have always wanted a little winter wonderland like this one. I like the perspective I got it at, and how i didnt get much of what was behind the display in the background. I just need to add one more coat of paint and then nail the base boards onto the wall and then my new room is ready to move into!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise