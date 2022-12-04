December4th2022

All day today was very busy for a Sunday. We went to the store first thing today and got some paint for my new room, wood for some gifts I am making for Christmas, and we almost got a hole saw, which would have been helpful for my project, but we couldnt find a non-arbored one:( I took a picture of this because i have always wanted a little winter wonderland like this one. I like the perspective I got it at, and how i didnt get much of what was behind the display in the background. I just need to add one more coat of paint and then nail the base boards onto the wall and then my new room is ready to move into!