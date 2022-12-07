December7th2022

Previous
I took this picture at school today. I was trying to get a start on a project me and my friend are doing in class, but it was so cold and I couldnt get many pictures. I really like the blur I got on these. I believe I used macro mode on the camera. I like how the colors match really well and the little lights I got on the tree. We also decorated our family tree at home as well. Oh, and I also like how the wire is almost all in focus, and it looks like two parts of the tree are in focus too. The contrasting colors are a nice touch as well, in my opinion.
