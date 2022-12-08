Previous
Next
December8th2022 by elizabeth2007
42 / 365

December8th2022

I took this picture tonight because I went to my siblings school with them to do some games and Christmas activities. One of them was decorating cookies, so I took a picture of my brother decorating his. I did a little bit of editing just using the choices I have on my phone. I just wanted the green to to stand out in the picture. I like how clear the picture is and how the color tones look. I think the angle is also pretty nice in my opinion as well. Next time I would move the little white cup and spoon out of the frame.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Elizabeth K

@elizabeth2007
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise