December9th2022

Today we got to take pictures using the theme "Christmas" today in photography. I took this one because I really like the glittery Christmas ornaments specifically. I really like the center of interest I captured in this, with the blue ornament being the subject. I also like the gold colors and the lights, as I think they add to the picture very well. I do wish I took the time to focus better on it, as I think I moved the camera away too quick, making it a bit blurry. Tomorrow we will be putting up a bunch of Christmas decorations at our house.