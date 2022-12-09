Previous
December9th2022 by elizabeth2007
43 / 365

December9th2022

Today we got to take pictures using the theme "Christmas" today in photography. I took this one because I really like the glittery Christmas ornaments specifically. I really like the center of interest I captured in this, with the blue ornament being the subject. I also like the gold colors and the lights, as I think they add to the picture very well. I do wish I took the time to focus better on it, as I think I moved the camera away too quick, making it a bit blurry. Tomorrow we will be putting up a bunch of Christmas decorations at our house.
Elizabeth K

Elizabeth K
I was introduced to this website by my Photography teacher, so I decided to make an account to see my skills improve. Photography is my...
