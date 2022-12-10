December10th2022

Today me and my mom went on a car ride to outside of our city to pick up some stuff for Christmas. I took this picture mainly because of the sky, but also because I wanted to capture the beauty of the snow and the long, gravel road. I really like the converging lines I got in the picture with the road. I also like the rule of thirds I used, where I got the horizon fairly straight on the line. The sun coming from behind the clouds on the left hand side is stunning. Next time, if given the chance, I would go into the middle of the road, get the camera very close to the ground, and zoom out a bit more. I have tried that on less busy streets around where I live and I really like the results. But I was too scared a car would come from behind me haha. I think the house and the grain bins also really add a nice amount of detail, which isn't too distracting.