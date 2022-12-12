Previous
December12th2022 by elizabeth2007
December12th2022

I took this picture while at the library in my school. I wanted to play around with my phones options to see what different lights and contrasts can do to change the feeling. This one really reminds me of Christmas Eve specifically. I really like the darkness of everything, which really makes the little area that the light touches pop out. I also like the perfect focus on the LED. The ornament is also very nice in my opinion. I'm not sure if it would look better with different, brighter lighting, because then the glow of the LED is gone. But maybe I can head back over to the library again tomorrow at lunch to test it out
