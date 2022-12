December13th2022

I took this today in photography for an assignment. I actually quite like the assignment we are doing. We chose a song, and then we have to take pictures according to the lyrics. I like the darkness of this picture, but I think maybe a warm light on one side of it would have also gave it a cozy feeling. I also really like my focus in this picture as well, with the closer numbers as farther marks on the calendar blurred, making the 24th capture the attention.