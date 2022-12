December14th2022

I completely forgot to take any pictures for the photo journal today, but I luckily had this one. It was from the potluck I went to this morning. It was for Band, since we worked so hard since September for our concert. I made meatballs which were definitely a hit as I got quite a few comments on how good they were. This is more of just a really quick snapshot compared to my other pictures, but I just want to make sure that each day has a post. Have a good day/ night:)