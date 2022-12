December16th2022

I took this picture in the library. I really liked how they dressed the tree in gold and red. I think the main part of the picture that grabs the attention is the pretty ribbon and smooth, red ornament. I also like that I can see the christmas lights through the ribbon. Anyways, I'm looking forward tk a pretty busy weekend. I need to prepare 16 measures of a solo this honour band my teacher nominated me for. It's due Tuesday, so I have a bit of time. Have a good night 😴